Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$95.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$93.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -129.32. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$47.22 and a 52-week high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

