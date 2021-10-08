Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,091. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

