Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

UFS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 65.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

