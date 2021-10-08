Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.10 Million

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $743.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $636.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

