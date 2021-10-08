Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 441,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 25.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

