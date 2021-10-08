Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 2.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.40. Approximately 10,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,954,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $59,066,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $5,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,515,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

