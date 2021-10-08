DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $127,326.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.88 or 0.01099304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.00340126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.00327555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003062 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.