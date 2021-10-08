DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
