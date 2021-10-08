DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

