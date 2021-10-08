Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.