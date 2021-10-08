DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the third quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. It also remains focused on driving cash flow. DuPont has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, soft demand across certain markets including aerospace and oil & gas is likely to hurt DuPont’s volumes. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weaker automotive production.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DD. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.06.

Shares of DD opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

