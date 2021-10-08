Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after buying an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,893,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

