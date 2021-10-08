Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.49, a PEG ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

