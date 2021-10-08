Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $580.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 20759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567.50 ($7.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 536.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.10 million and a PE ratio of -2,837.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

