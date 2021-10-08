EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.89% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 530,717 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 410,201 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $6,820,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

