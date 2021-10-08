EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 70.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,357 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.