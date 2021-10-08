EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,182,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

