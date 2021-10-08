EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,491 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NATR opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.