Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

EBC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 482,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

