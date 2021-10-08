Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $925,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.