Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.71. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

