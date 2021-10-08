Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.26. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.71. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

