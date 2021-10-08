Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

EIX opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

