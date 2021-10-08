EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.