eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $14.61. eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 15,701 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

