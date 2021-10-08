EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $59.35 million and $902,124.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,203,156 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

