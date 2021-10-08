Efinity Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.11 or 1.00065225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.04 or 0.06507300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

