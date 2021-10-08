El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

