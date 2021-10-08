Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,440. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

