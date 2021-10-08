Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after acquiring an additional 260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after acquiring an additional 502,939 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

NYSE FIS opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 866.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.