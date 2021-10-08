Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,759 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Snap by 15,473.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 232,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Snap by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Snap by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 802,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.59 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 in the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.