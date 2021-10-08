Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 294 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.72. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,180. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.