Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 430 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19,963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.86. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,029. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

