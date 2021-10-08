Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 954 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.31. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

