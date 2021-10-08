Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target Cut to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ELYS stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

