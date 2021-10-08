Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $50.31 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.