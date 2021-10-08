Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post sales of $48.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.46 million to $61.70 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $172.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.88 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.15 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.