Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.