Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is witnessing higher operating costs including labor, tariffs and transportation costs. These costs will persist over the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, adjusted gross margin is expected to fall year over year on rising inflationary cost pressures. Nonetheless, it is experiencing strong growth in auto care and batteries businesses, which fueled third-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Growth across the company’s segments led by favorable consumer demand fueled its performance. International markets delivered growth in all categories. Management is focused on boosting the top line and margins while achieving operational excellence. Fiscal 2021 revenues are likely to grow 8-9% on distribution gains, higher demand and favorable currency impacts.”

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.89.

ENR stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

