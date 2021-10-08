Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

