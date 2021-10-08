Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,486,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after purchasing an additional 491,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,034. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

