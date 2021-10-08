Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.93. 9,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,833. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

