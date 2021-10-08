ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

E stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of -298.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

