Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $174.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

