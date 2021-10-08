EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,063. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

