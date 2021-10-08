Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 6,248,145 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.33% of Ford Motor worth $195,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,370 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 261,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,703,758. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.