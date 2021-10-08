Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,743,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $442,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BAC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. 681,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

