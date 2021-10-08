Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $273.68 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $273,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $24.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,422.96. 27,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,477.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,350.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

