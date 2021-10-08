Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 15,467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $340,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.90. 20,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.