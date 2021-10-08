Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $262.95. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,243. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

